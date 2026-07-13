Political activity is escalating for upcoming Assembly by-elections in Bihar, MP, and Gujarat, and Rajya Sabha bypolls. Parties like BJP and JJD have filed candidate nominations, leading to heightened campaigning and sharp political accusations.

Political activity intensified ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-elections and Rajya Sabha bypolls on Monday as candidates from various parties filed their nomination papers, while leaders stepped up campaigning and exchanged sharp political allegations across states.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for by-elections for the Assembly constituencies of Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat. Polling will be held on July 30, with the last date for filing nominations on July 13, scrutiny on July 14, withdrawal of candidatures by July 16, and counting of votes on August 3.

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Madhya Pradesh Bypoll: BJP Confident in Datia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Datia by-election, Ashutosh Tiwari, filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll, saying that the party is "united" and determined to secure a "massive victory" in the constituency.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Yadav said, "BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari filed the nomination today. We are united and resolved to secure a massive victory. While addressing the public meeting here, we appealed to the people for their votes. I am fully confident that the public will ensure a resounding victory, as Datia has paid a heavy price for electing the Congress in the past."

BJP candidate from Datia, Ashutosh Tiwari said, "All senior leaders had come...With their blessings, we have filed the nomination today. Congress is only propped up on the politics of lies..."

Further, BJP leader Narottam Mishra also expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that the BJP will "win with a good margin". "We will keep appealing, and we will make the BJP win. The BJP will win with a good margin. You can see if development has taken place or not and compare if the Congress has done anything," Mishra said.

Controversy in Bihar's Bankipur Bypoll

While in Bankipur, Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the party's candidate Veena Manvi was "framed in a false case" because she was destined to win the election. This comes after JJD candidate Veena Manvi was arrested by police after filing nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

In a video statement posted on X, Tej Pratap Yadav accused the government of conspiring against the party's candidate and questioned the timing of the action against her. "This is a conspiracy by the government. Our candidate has been framed. Veena Manvi has a very good nature. I am in Delhi right now, and I am going to Bihar. Why was the arrest warrant released today? She was filing her nomination today. Our candidate, Veena Manvi, was winning; that is why she was framed in a false case. The BJP and Prashant Kishor are losing," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

After being granted bail, Veena Manvi alleged that her arrest was part of a conspiracy aimed at preventing her from contesting the election. "This was clearly a conspiracy; it was obvious they wanted to sideline me, break my resolve, and get my nomination cancelled... I had already filed my nomination, yet they arrested me at the gate, thinking I had just come to file it. It involved a very old case I had no knowledge of; otherwise, I would have declared it," Manvi said.

Parties Rally in Bankipur

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "When the current National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party first arrived here, the people of this constituency ensured a historic victory by making the 'Lotus' bloom in every household. That same atmosphere is building up in the Bankipur constituency once again."

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said, "I reiterate what I have been saying from the very beginning that in the 2025 Assembly elections, we will defeat the RJD in Bankipur by a margin even larger than the 51,000 votes we secured previously..."

The Bankipur Assembly constituency is witnessing a contest between Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and JJD's Veena Manvi.

West Bengal Rajya Sabha Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also filed nomination papers for its three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal. Former Trinamool Congress leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik submitted their nomination papers ahead of the July 24 elections. The three leaders joined the BJP last week after resigning from the Trinamool Congress and were soon announced as the party's candidates for the bypolls.

The Rajya Sabha by-elections were necessitated after the three leaders vacated their seats. The Election Commission has scheduled polling for July 24. The last date for filing nominations is July 14, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on July 15.

Reason for Vacancies

Bankipur, Bihar

In Bihar, the by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting member, Nitin Nabin, on March 30. The seat has remained vacant since his departure from the state legislative assembly.

Manjalpur, Gujarat

In Gujarat, the vacancy in the Manjalpur Assembly constituency arose following the unfortunate demise of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel on June 2. The ECI has called for the by-poll to fill the seat for the remainder of the assembly's term.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Datia seat became vacant due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The notification cited that the disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India. (ANI)