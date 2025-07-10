The PWD has cancelled the tender for renovating Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s official residence. AAP questioned the need for the lavish items listed and accused the BJP of backtracking under public pressure and social media backlash.

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) cancelled the tender for renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence on Wednesday.

PWD cancelled the tenders for the renovation of Bungalow Number 1, including replacement of electrical wiring, fittings & fixtures and execution of various miscellaneous electrical works.

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the sudden cancellation, asking if such luxuries were genuinely required, why cancel the tender?

"If such luxuries were genuinely required, why cancel the tender? And if they weren't, why issue it in the first place?" he asked, pressing the Chief Minister to explain the real reason behind the move.

He further said, “A few days ago, reports emerged that Rekha Gupta had got not one but two ministerial bungalows allotted for herself--an unprecedented move, given that earlier ministers were allotted only one bungalow, with portacabins provided for office use. Soon after, the PWD floated a massive tender for the renovation of her bungalow.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that the tender included 14 air conditioners, five LCD TVs (four 55-inch and one 65-inch), a 10-litre microwave oven with LCD display, geysers, new electric wiring, LED fittings, and much more.

"Now we hear that the tender has been cancelled. AAP wants to know--was there never a need for these items in the first place? If not, why was such a lavish tender floated to begin with?" He further asked whether the cancellation is simply a ploy to install the same luxuries through backdoor means.

"I believe the BJP buckled under public pressure, the criticism by AAP, and the backlash on social media. That's why the tender was scrapped," he further stated. Demanding answers from CM Rekha Gupta, Bharadwaj said, “Was there no need for these luxury fittings? If there was a need, why was the tender cancelled? That bungalow has been used by ministers before. Why were such extravagant items suddenly deemed necessary? Rekha Gupta must come clean.”

Last week, she inaugurated her camp office. The CM's husband Manish Gupta, son Nikunj Gupta, Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manoj Tiwari and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present.