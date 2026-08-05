President Droupadi Murmu visited the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha, with CM Mohan Charan Majhi. They interacted with officials, appreciating their service. Murmu also undertook a historic train journey to Berhampur.

President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm reception on Wednesday during her visit to the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, located in Odisha's Ganjam district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended the programme and presented a commemorative memento to the President.

Interaction with Military Officials

Senior military officers welcomed President Murmu and Chief Minister Majhi upon their arrival at the defence establishment. During the visit, President Murmu and Chief Minister Majhi interacted with senior Army officials and personnel at the Army Air Defence College.

Both dignitaries appreciated the dedication, discipline, professional training standards, and selfless service of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation. The interaction highlighted the significance of specialised military training institutions in enhancing operational readiness and strengthening the capabilities of defence personnel.

The President acknowledged the contribution of soldiers and officers who work towards maintaining the security and preparedness of the country. The visit formed part of President Murmu's engagement with defence establishments and personnel, providing an opportunity to recognise the efforts of armed forces members involved in training, strategic preparedness, and national security.

Historic Presidential Train Journey

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, departed from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Tuesday aboard a special train bound for Berhampur.

The journey marks a rare and historic event, as President Murmu becomes the first sitting President of India to travel to Berhampur Railway Station by train.

Extensive Security Arrangements

Extensive security arrangements were executed by the Commissionerate of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF). A multi-tier security cordon was maintained inside and around the Bhubaneswar station premises, with platforms 1 and 2 cleared exclusively for the Presidential Special Train.

Conclusion of Three-Day Visit

The three-day presidential visit to Odisha, which began on August 3 with the inauguration of Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack, will conclude today when she returns to the national capital. (ANI)