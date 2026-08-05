Delhi Police has implemented an extensive multi-layered security plan for Independence Day, deploying nearly 12,000 personnel at the Red Fort. The measures, including AI-CCTVs, address threats from terror groups and Khalistani elements.

Delhi Police has rolled out an elaborate multi-layered security plan for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, citing threats from Pakistan-based terrorist groups, Khalistani elements and the possibility of snap protests, a senior police officer told ANI on Wednesday.

Around 24,000 guests are expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation. In view of the high-profile event, nearly 12,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue as part of an extensive security grid.

According to senior police officials, multiple security and intelligence agencies will work in close coordination to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the celebrations. The arrangements have been planned after assessing the prevailing threat perception and recent intelligence inputs.

AI-Powered Surveillance Network

To strengthen surveillance, more than 1,000 CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based video analytics have been installed at the Red Fort and other strategic locations. The AI-enabled surveillance network will facilitate real-time monitoring, crowd management, movement analysis and prompt detection of suspicious activities, enabling quicker response by security agencies.

Multi-Layered Security Grid

The security plan includes multi-layered access control at entry points, comprehensive anti-sabotage checks, deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), snipers positioned at strategic vantage points, rooftop deployment of security personnel, specialised SWAT commandos, bomb disposal squads and dog squads.

Security personnel will also carry out enhanced vehicle checking, intensive patrolling and continuous surveillance in and around the security zone. Entry to the Red Fort venue will be regulated through multiple security screening points, while visitors and invitees will undergo stringent frisking and verification procedures.

Officials told ANI that the elaborate security arrangements have been made keeping in view intelligence inputs regarding threats from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, Khalistani elements and the possibility of sudden or snap protests that could disrupt the Independence Day function.

Vigilance Intensified Across the Capital

Apart from the Red Fort, security has also been intensified across vital installations, government buildings, strategic locations, markets, transportation hubs, railway stations, Metro stations, bus terminals and other sensitive areas of the national capital.

Police have also stepped up coordination with central security agencies and intelligence units to monitor any suspicious movements and ensure immediate response to any security challenge.

Surveillance on hotels, guest houses and crowded public places has also been intensified as part of the broader security preparedness.