Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal govt, alleging a 'reign of goons and terror' that will end on May 4. He also accused CM Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting women over the Women's Reservation Bill.

'Reign of Goons Will End on May 4': Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government, alleging a "reign of goons and terror" across the state and asserting that the situation would change after May 4. "There is a reign of goons and terror throughout Bengal. This is going to end on May 4. We will tell the goons and criminals to come to the police station and surrender. After May 4, there will be no one to save them," Sarma said while addressing a gathering in Tamulik.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assam CM also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting women. "Mamata Didi has insulted all mothers and sisters by defeating the Women's Reservation Bill," he said.

'BJP Wave' to Oust TMC: Nitin Nabin

Sarma's remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the state, with leaders trading allegations in the run up to the polls. Earlier, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday asserted that a "BJP wave" is sweeping across West Bengal, claiming that the "time has come for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to be ousted from power. ""Today, there is a BJP wave across West Bengal, and now the time has come for the TMC to be ousted. The time has come for the BJP to come in, and the enthusiasm among the people shows that this time, the people of West Bengal are on the streets against corruption, appeasement, and the oppression of women. A double-engine government will be formed under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi... Today, (Chief Minister) Mamata Didi of TMC has done the work of deceiving Maa, Mati and Manush. Now Mamata Didi's time is over...," Nabin told reporters here.

West Bengal Election Context

West Bengal will go to assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4. West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148.

2021 Assembly Election Results

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) secured a decisive victory, winning 213 seats with a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the main opposition, winning 77 seats with a vote share of 38.5 per cent. Smaller players, including the RSPMA and independent candidates, won one seat each. The total declared seats stood at 292. (ANI)