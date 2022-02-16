  • Facebook
    India's youngest mayor to wed Kerala's youngest MLA

    Arya Rajendran, 23, is India's youngest Mayor. She contented the Municipal corporation elections while she was a student of All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram. However, no wedding date has been announced.

    Kerala, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Arya Rajendran, the youngest and Thiruvananthapuram mayor, is marrying Kozhikode and Balussery MLA Sachin Dev. There has been no announcement of a wedding date. However, the two families came to an arrangement over marriage. The two had been friends since their SFI days as children. Though the wedding date has not been formally confirmed, it is anticipated to take place shortly after the CPM State Committee meeting.

    Arya Rajendran, India's youngest mayor, is 23 years old. She ran in the Muncipal Corporation elections while attending All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram. Arya is the daughter of Rajendran, an electrician, and Sreelatha, an LIC agent. At the age of 21, she was elected to the Mudavanmukal ward of the Nemom Assembly Constituency and appointed as the corporation's mayor, making her the country's youngest mayor. She is a member of the SFI state committee and the CPI(M) area committee at Chala.

    Sachin Dev, who ran in the 2014 assembly elections for the first time, scored a landslide win and was elected to the assembly from Baluserry. He ran in the elections while serving as the SFI state secretary. He is the State Secretary of the Students' Federation of India as well as the SFI's All India Joint Secretary. He earned a degree in English from the Government Arts and Science College in Kozhikode and an LLB from the Government Law College in Kozhikode. He was the previous chairman of Kozhikode's Government Arts and Science College.

