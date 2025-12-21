Jairam Ramesh refutes govt claims that Congress didn't offer electoral reform ideas, stating the EC denied them meetings. He says a document is being prepared and also criticized the new VB-G-RAM-G Bill for altering MGNREGA's character.

Congress Refutes 'False' Allegations on Electoral Reforms

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday harshly criticised the Modi government over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, saying that the allegations that were levelled in the Parliament that the Congress has not given any suggestions to the Election Commission regarding electoral reforms are "completely false."

Dismissing the allegations, Ramesh said, "Allegations were levelled at us in the Parliament that the Congress party has not given any suggestions to the Election Commission regarding electoral reforms. This is completely false. We have repeatedly requested time. We were not given time. Rahul Gandhi has held three press conferences...We were accused in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. We are now preparing a document on electoral reforms and will soon present it to the Election Commission."

He further expressed hope that the ECI will meet the Congress party and discuss the proposals. "We hope the Election Commission will meet with us and discuss it...From June 2023 to December 2023, we repeatedly requested time from the Election Commission regarding the VVPAT issue...The electoral roll needs to be cleaned up; there can be no two opinions about that. Only Indian citizens can vote. There is no debate, no controversy about that...The Home Minister should tell us. This information should be given to the country: you conducted an SIR in Bihar. How many infiltrators did you delete in Bihar?...RSS wants to change this Constitution. Narendra Modi wants to change it. Do you remember what the slogan was for 2024? "Abki Baar 400 Paar" Why? So that they can change this Constitution...," he told ANI.

New Rural Employment Bill Criticised

Meanwhile, he also announced that the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27 will finalise an action plan for a nationwide movement across all states against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) Bill passed in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said the new legislation has taken away employment opportunities from rural, deprived and exploited sections of society. "The fundamental character of MGNREGA has been changed; the basic structure of the scheme has been altered. The employment that was being provided to rural, deprived, and exploited people has been taken away," he said.

During the recently concluded winter session, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation hours after the Lok Sabha passed it. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. (ANI)