The Assam Trade Promotion Organisation (ATPO) organised the 4th edition of International Winter Expo in Guwahati, with the aim to promote the local products as well as to provide the local women entrepreneurs a platform to showcase and sell their products. Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Sunday inaugurated the expo. Apart from local entrepreneurs, many entrepreneurs from different parts of India and Thailand, Afghanistan, and the UAE have also participated in the expo, which will continue till January 5, 2026.

Atul Bora, Assam Agriculture Minister, told ANI that this is the 4th International Expo organised by ATPO. "I took part last year also. Local entrepreneurs got opportunities here. There is a problem of market facilities, but this is a platform where entrepreneurs, MSMEs will also get a market in the near future. People are coming from Thailand, Afghanistan, Dubai and many parts of our country. I would like to offer my heartiest thanks to the organiser for this 4th International Expo," Atul Bora said.

On the other hand, Sunil Deka, Chairman of Assam Trade Promotion Organisation (ATPO), told ANI that ATPO's main aim is to provide a market platform to the local entrepreneurs to sell their products. "Local entrepreneurs are producing good products, but they don't have a good market to sell their products. ATPO's main aim is to uplift our local entrepreneurs to bring their products to the market. We have organised this type of international standard expo in different parts of the state, and we organise the expo for 15-20 days," Sunil Deka said.

He further said that ATPO is planning to organise such kind of expo in other parts of the country also. "We had brought 11 women entrepreneurs to Greece to promote and showcase their local products. We will try to bring our products in global level," Sunil Deka said.

Mousumi Basumatary, a young entrepreneur of Assam, said that the government has taken a good initiative to provide a platform to local entrepreneurs. "I am very much thankful to the government for providing a market source platform to the women entrepreneurs. Women entrepreneurs are doing hard work, but earlier they didn't get a market to sell their products, but now the government is helping the women entrepreneurs and supporting us also. We are working with the ASRLM as a partner organisation. We are providing a market source to the Lakhpati Didis," Mousumi Basumatary said.

Many young women entrepreneurs from different parts of the state have participated in this expo. (ANI)