  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee, calls him 'pillar of support'

    Calling his employee a 'pillar of support for 22 years, CR Anish is one of his "talented" employees. Anish, who has been with his employer since before myG was created, has worked in various positions inside the company, including marketing, maintenance, and business development.

    Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee calls him pillar of support gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kerala, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It's generally with a gold coin, cash rewards and other monetary rewards - that's how employees' honesty and hard work are frequently recognised down south.  Recently, the owner of a shop chain in Kerala has been in the news for his unique way of appreciating his employees. He awarded his faithful employees a brand-new Benz GLA Class 220D, an SUV costing Rs 45 lakh. AK Shaji is the owner of myG, a retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Kerala.

    Calling his employee a 'pillar of support for 22 years, CR Anish is one of his "talented" employees. Anish, who has been with his employer since before myG was created, has worked in various positions inside the company, including marketing, maintenance, and business development. He presently serves as myG's Chief Business Development Officer.

    Taking to Instagram, Shaji wrote that Anish has been with him for the last 22 years. "He is a strong pillar and a mainstay for me. He has never disappointed me. His brotherly affection and immense focus and dedication towards work supported me a lot. I consider Anish as a partner and not an employee," he wrote.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shaji Ak (@shaji_ak)

    Shaji was all praised for his faithful employment in an Instagram video he shared, and he was seen praising him excessively. However, this is not the first time Shaji has given his staff a car. He gave six of his staff automobiles two years ago. Employees have received overseas trips as part of his extravagant gifts.

    Also Read | India's youngest mayor to wed Kerala's youngest MLA

    Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Cops step forward, pool money to fix potholes on roads

    Also Read | NeoBolt: IIT Madras creates India's first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark

    Punjab election 2022 Khalistani-AAP nexus claim returns to haunt Kejriwal

    I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 candidates 135 have criminal cases in third phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623 candidates, 135 have criminal cases in third phase

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya says people have rejected those trying to break society

    Hollywood Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy 4 things that were not expected from Netflix biopic on Kanye West drb

    Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP, Congress pretending to be against each other, says PM Modi

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark

    Who is Reena Rai? Did airbag save her life who was in car with Deep Sidhu? RCB

    Who is Reena Rai? Did airbag save her life who was in car with Deep Sidhu?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon