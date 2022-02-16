Kerala boss gifts Mercedes worth Rs 45 lakh to his employee, calls him 'pillar of support'

Calling his employee a 'pillar of support for 22 years, CR Anish is one of his "talented" employees. Anish, who has been with his employer since before myG was created, has worked in various positions inside the company, including marketing, maintenance, and business development.

It's generally with a gold coin, cash rewards and other monetary rewards - that's how employees' honesty and hard work are frequently recognised down south. Recently, the owner of a shop chain in Kerala has been in the news for his unique way of appreciating his employees. He awarded his faithful employees a brand-new Benz GLA Class 220D, an SUV costing Rs 45 lakh. AK Shaji is the owner of myG, a retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Kerala.

Calling his employee a 'pillar of support for 22 years, CR Anish is one of his "talented" employees. Anish, who has been with his employer since before myG was created, has worked in various positions inside the company, including marketing, maintenance, and business development. He presently serves as myG's Chief Business Development Officer.

Taking to Instagram, Shaji wrote that Anish has been with him for the last 22 years. "He is a strong pillar and a mainstay for me. He has never disappointed me. His brotherly affection and immense focus and dedication towards work supported me a lot. I consider Anish as a partner and not an employee," he wrote.

Shaji was all praised for his faithful employment in an Instagram video he shared, and he was seen praising him excessively. However, this is not the first time Shaji has given his staff a car. He gave six of his staff automobiles two years ago. Employees have received overseas trips as part of his extravagant gifts.

