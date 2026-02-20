RJD's Rabri Devi slammed the Nitish Kumar govt over a girl's death near AIIMS Patna, questioning Bihar's law and order. MP Pappu Yadav also condemned the incident, linking it to broader safety concerns and another student's death in the city.

Rabri Devi Questions 'Ram Rajya' in Bihar

RJD leader Rabri Devi launched a sharp attack on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government over the recent death of a girl near AIIMS Patna, questioning the state's law and order situation. Reacting to the incident, Rabri Devi said, "Girls are being raped in some districts. The government should answer this and put a stop to it. The whole country and Bihar are watching. Is this Ram Rajya?"

The remarks come after a girl student reportedly died after falling from the fourth floor of a coaching centre near AIIMS Patna. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation. The incident has triggered political outrage and protests by family members and opposition leaders.

Pappu Yadav Condemns Incident, Cites Other Cases

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea visited the bereaved family and condemned the incident, raising concerns over safety in the state. "No one's sister or daughter is safe. The Home Minister gives long speeches. You've got a good position, use it. Eliminate all the criminals," he said, linking the case to broader concerns about law and order.

Allegations in NEET Aspirant Death Case

Yadav also referred to the recent death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, alleging harassment of the family by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). "The SIT harassed the NEET student's family. If I weren't there, no one would have raised a voice for the student in Parliament," he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since begun its probe into that case. Police earlier said the NEET aspirant died during treatment and that doctors had not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault, though a forensic report found traces of human sperm on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased. A DNA profile is being prepared to match samples from the accused and suspects. The case had sparked protests in Patna and at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the student's parents demanded justice. Two Patna Police officers were suspended for delayed action and failure to gather timely intelligence. (ANI)