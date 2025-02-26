Reddit user finds old Rs 1,000 notes while cleaning, netizens react with disbelief and humor

A Reddit user's discovery of old Rs 1,000 notes sparked humorous reactions, with users joking about forgotten wealth. The viral post reignited demonetisation memories, with some suggesting the notes could become valuable collector’s items.

A Reddit user's unexpected discovery of old Rs 1,000 notes while cleaning their house has left the internet both amused and baffled. Eight years after demonetisation, the now-worthless cash sparked a viral wave of humor and disbelief.

The user, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared their unexpected discovery on the platform, leading to a mix of shock, humor, and curiosity. Many users couldn't wrap their heads around the idea of someone forgetting about such a substantial amount of cash.

'Kabse safai nahi hui bhai?' – The internet reacts

The post sparked a wave of witty comments, with users questioning the last time the person had cleaned their house. One user humorously remarked, "Kabse safai nahi hui hai bhai?" suggesting that such a discovery could only happen if a house had been neglected for years.

Another joked about the sheer luck of finding money during cleaning, asking, "Ye kaun se ghar hai jaha safai me hazaro rupay mil jaate hai?" (Which house is this where thousands of rupees appear during cleaning?). The thread quickly turned into a collective moment of disbelief, with many questioning how someone could forget about a sum of money that significant.

Demonetisation memories resurface

The discovery brought back memories of the 2016 demonetisation move, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were suddenly declared invalid by the Indian government. While the move was aimed at curbing black money and promoting digital transactions, it led to long queues outside banks and ATMs as people rushed to exchange their old notes.

For those still holding onto demonetised currency, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) no longer allows exchanges, effectively making these notes nothing more than collector's items or sentimental relics.

"Keep it for a few more years—It'll be worth double!"

Among the flood of reactions, one user jokingly advised the original poster to hold onto the old notes for a few more years, quipping, "Now keep it for some more years... thode saal me collectors iske double manngege 😂" (Collectors will demand double the price in a few years).

While the statement was made in jest, old demonetised notes have indeed become valuable collector's items in niche markets. Rare banknotes—especially those with unique serial numbers or printing errors—have been known to fetch high prices among currency collectors.

"Kya karoge itni dhanrashi ka?"

Adding to the entertainment, another user took inspiration from Bollywood-style drama and dropped a classic mic-drop question: "Kya karoge itni dhanrashi ka?" (What will you do with such a fortune?). The irony, of course, is that the "fortune" in question is now completely worthless in legal terms.

This isn’t the first time someone has discovered demonetised cash in unexpected places. Over the years, similar stories have emerged of people unearthing old notes from forgotten wallets, old books, and even inside the linings of jackets.

For some, these discoveries serve as a nostalgic throwback to the pre-demonetisation era, while for others, it's a painful reminder of lost wealth. Either way, the Reddit thread proves that demonetisation may be long over, but its impact—and the occasional surprises it still brings—continue to entertain the internet.

Moral of the story? Clean your house more often—you never know what you might find!

