CM Yogi Backs Pankaj Chaudhary as New UP BJP Chief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated newly elected state BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary and said that now the party and the government will move forward with a new momentum.

CM Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence in Pankaj Chaudhary to succeed as the party's chief in the state. "On behalf of all the party workers, I welcome Pankaj Chaudhary as the party's new state president. The process of our elections within Uttar Pradesh is completed. An experienced worker is being entrusted with the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh state president. Now the government and the organisation will be able to move forward with a new momentum with the resolve to advance in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision," CM Yogi said at the felicitation programme in Lucknow.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal handed over the charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit to Pankaj Chaudhary in the presence of party leaders and workers.

Pankaj Chaudhary, who also serves as a Union Minister of State for Finance, is a seven-time MP from Maharajganj. He will succeed Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who was appointed state BJP president in August 2022.

'New Responsibility is Challenging': Pankaj Chaudhary

Pankaj Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the BJP for handing him this responsibility. "This new responsibility is more serious and challenging than all my previous responsibilities. But I am confident that the love and dedication of the wonderful BJP workers of Uttar Pradesh will help me fulfil this great responsibility," Pankaj Chaudhary said at the felicitation programme in Lucknow.

Party Leaders Express Confidence, Set Sights on 2027

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised Pankaj Chaudhary, calling him a dedicated party worker "Pankaj Chaudhary is a very dedicated worker. Uttar Pradesh has a very simple and hardworking state president. I congratulate him. Under his leadership, the Uttar Pradesh BJP will reach new heights," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Under the leadership of the state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, we will win more seats in 2027 than we secured in 2017."

UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari congratulated Pankaj Chaudhary. "It is a historic day as we are getting our new party president. The vision of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop and progress the state will be brought to ground reality with the support and effort of our new party president. In 2027, we will once again form a government in the state with a complete majority," he said. (ANI)