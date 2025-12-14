BJP leader Bhawna Bohra accused the Congress of neglecting its duties and distracting people with 'vote-theft' propaganda. She slammed the party for its 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' rally and for boycotting the Chhattisgarh Assembly session.

After the Congress held 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' rally at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan on Sunday, BJP leader Bhawna Bohra accused the party of "neglecting its responsibilities" and instead is trying to distract people from the real issues by constantly talking about vote-theft.

BJP Leader Criticises Congress Boycott

Criticising the Congress for the boycott of the first day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session, Bohra said, "These people (Congress leaders) are neglecting their duties and are more focused on fulfilling their political obligations. They were supposed to be here today in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha. This is all part of the continuous propaganda they are spreading about vote rigging, which the public has completely rejected."

Earlier today, the Congress party boycotted the first day of the winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, as the party criticised the 'Chhattisgarh Vision-2047' proposal by the state government. The party alleged that the vision is a "rented dream" and will benefit industrialists rather than the general public.

'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Rally in Delhi

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress took out a "vote chor, gaddi chhod" rally in Delhi, where multiple party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others decried the alleged capture of the Election Commission of India by the ruling party.

"The public fully understands that the Congress party was trying to distract from the real issues yesterday and is doing the same today," BJP Leader Bhawna Bohra said in response to the rally.

BJP Hails 'Historic' Kerala Poll Performance

She also hailed the 'historic' performance of the BJP in the Kerala local body polls, showing that the party's gain proves thatthe BJP is not just an alternative, but a "permanent solution" for people's problems.

"The BJP has achieved an excellent result in this election. From having just one Member of Parliament previously, to winning a significant number of seats this time, it clearly demonstrates that the BJP is not merely an alternative for the people, but is becoming a permanent solution," she said.

Congress Intensifies Campaign Against BJP, ECI

The Congress party's rally against vote chori comes amid an intensified campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Party leaders have described the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

During the rally, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the ideology of the Manusmriti, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and BJP will "destroy the nation". Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power. (ANI)