Technology as a Strategic Determinant

Addressing the students at the 32nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Army Institute of Technology (AIT) in Pune, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command said, "Recent deliberations during the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 reaffirmed how rapidly emerging technologies are reshaping the character of warfare, industry, and society alike. We are living in a defining era of technological transformation. Technology today is not just an enabler, it is a strategic determinant of national power, economic competitiveness and military capability."

He added that for the Indian Army, the ongoing decade marks a decisive phase of transformation driven by the assimilation, adoption and integration of advanced technologies, with 'Atmanirbharta' as its core foundation.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth said that the Indian Army is undergoing a decisive transformation driven by emerging technologies and anchored in 'Atmanirbharta', as highlighted during the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. "We are living in a defining era of technological transformation. Technology today is not just an enabler, it is a strategic determinant of national power, economic competitiveness and military capability. Recent deliberations during the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 reaffirmed how rapidly emerging technologies are all reshaping the character of warfare, industry, and society alike. For the Indian Army, this is a decisive decade of transformation driven by assimilation, adoption and integration of technologies and 'Atmnirbharta' as its foundation..."

AIT Praised for Continued Excellence

Lt Gen Seth, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of AIT, congratulated the institute for its continued pursuit of excellence. He said AIT, established under the Army Welfare Education Society, has evolved into a premier centre of learning, producing technology leaders and innovators for the nation.

Call for Innovation and Self-Reliance

Emphasising self-reliance and technological infusion, he encouraged students and faculty to focus on innovation in dual-use domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Robotics, Big Data Analytics and Augmented Reality. He also urged students to leverage internship opportunities offered by the Indian Army and contribute meaningfully to the country's innovation ecosystem.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of student, faculty and staff awards, reaffirming AIT's commitment to excellence in line with its motto, "Onward to Glory." (ANI)