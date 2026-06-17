Red seaweed has washed ashore on Thoothukudi Harbour Beach, drawing tourists. Marine experts attribute this natural event to changing ocean currents. The area also recently saw migratory flamingos, highlighting its ecological significance.

Red Seaweed Creates Spectacle on Thoothukudi Beach

Large quantities of red seaweed have washed ashore along the coastal stretches adjoining the Thoothukudi Harbour Beach in recent days, creating a striking natural spectacle that has drawn the attention of tourists and residents.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to marine enthusiasts, the seaweed, which naturally grows in the Gulf of Mannar marine ecosystem, is believed to have been carried to the shore due to changing ocean currents and seasonal wind patterns.

The reddish seaweed, spread across parts of the sandy coastline, has transformed sections of the beach into a unique landscape, attracting visitors eager to witness the phenomenon.

Fishermen and marine researchers noted that the accumulation of seaweed is a natural occurrence associated with seasonal coastal processes and marine environmental changes. They said such events are periodically observed along coastal regions and reflect the dynamic nature of the marine ecosystem.

The sight of the red seaweed carpeting portions of the beach has become a notable attraction in the area, with many visitors gathering to observe and photograph the unusual coastal scene.

Region's Ecological Significance Highlighted by Flamingo Visit

Earlier, Large flocks of migratory flamingos were spotted inhabiting the salt pans region of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, drawing attention to the ecological significance of the coastal habitat and the need for stronger conservation measures during the migration season.

The arrival of the birds has transformed the salt pans into a vibrant spectacle, attracting bird enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Experts say the region serves as an important feeding and resting ground for migratory flamingos that travel long distances every year.

According to Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate and Coordinator at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Tirunelveli district, the flamingos regularly visit the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.

"Flamingos are tall, beautiful and colourful birds. The coastal habitats such as salt pans, creeks and inland water bodies provide excellent feeding grounds for them," he said. (ANI)