Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday condemned the Delhi's Red Fort blast that killed at least eight and injured several, and called it "deeply saddening" and urged the Opposition to refrain from making early statements until an official report is released.

Speaking to ANI in Supaul, Hussain said, "The incident near Red Fort in Delhi is deeply saddening. All those involved in this will not be spared. Police and security agencies are investigating all angles. The Home Minister has visited the spot, and the injured are being taken care of. All efforts are being made to find out the reason behind this."

He further urged political parties to exercise restraint, saying, "The Opposition should stop making statements until a report comes."

High-Level Security Meeting

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Multi-Agency Investigation Launched

Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion that occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Red Fort metro station, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in the investigation.

Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines. (ANI)