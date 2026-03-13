A Special NIA court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of seven accused in the Red Fort blast case by 15 days. The NIA previously reported investigation disruptions due to protests and has arrested 11 people in total for the high-intensity blast.

Judicial Custody Extended for 7 Accused

A Special NIA court at Patiala House extended the judicial custody of 7 accsued including Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzammil and Yasir Ahmed Dar, Nasir Bilal Malla, for 15 days. They were produced before the court through video conferencing after expiry of Judicial custody.

Special Judge (NIA) Pitambar Dutt extended the judicial custody of 7 accsued persons for next 15 days. On the last date of hearing on March 11, the NIA had submitted that the investigation of the case is disrupted due to a protest in support of Ayutoallah Ali Khemenei in Jammu and Kashmir. Two accused namely Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar, are running in 5 days of NIA custody. The court has already extended the period of investigation by 45 days.

Details of the Blast and Initial Arrests

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025. NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accsued persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb, were arrested on different dates.

Further Arrests and Terror Links

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two Jammu and Kashmir residents with alleged links to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit for "supplying weapons" to the prime accused.

In a statement, the NIA said both the accused, namely Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar, are active over-ground workers (OGWs) of the AGH, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11.

"The duo had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case," NIA said, citing its investigations. Investigations in the case (RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI) by NIA, which has been working in coordination with J-K Police, Haryana Police and other agencies, have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. "They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian state," said the NIA, pointing to its extensive investigation and examination of evidence. (ANI)