A Special NIA Court has extended the custody of Dr Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb by four days in the Red Fort blast case. The court also permitted the NIA to take handwriting samples of Malla. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Court Extends Custody of Accused

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court at Patiala House Court on Monday extended the custody of Dr Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb, arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case, for a further four days. Both accused were produced after their NIA custody expired. Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) extended the custody of Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb.

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. During the hearing, the Special NIA Judge also allowed an application of NIA seeking permission to take handwriting samples of Bilal Nasir Malla. Thereafter, the handwriting samples were obtained before the magistrate.

Blast Details and Bomber Identification

A total of 15 people lost their lives and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.

Ongoing Investigation

The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. (ANI)