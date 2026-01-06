Terrorists in the Delhi Red Fort blast used 'Ghost SIMs' to communicate with handlers in Pakistan. A Ghost SIM is a mobile connection obtained using stolen or fake identity documents, like Aadhaar cards, without the owner's knowledge.

Another shocking discovery has been made in connection with the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025. The investigation team has found that the mastermind of the attack, terrorist Dr. Umar Nabi, and other terrorists used 'Ghost SIM' cards to communicate with terrorists in Pakistan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

National media outlets The Hindu and The Times of India reported, citing investigation officials, that the terrorists also used encrypted mobile apps with these fake SIMs.

The investigation team found that the accused in the Red Fort blast case used two to three mobile phones. They had obtained one SIM card for personal and work-related purposes by submitting their own Aadhaar details. However, investigation officials say they used Ghost SIM cards with fake IDs to contact terrorists in Pakistan.

They used these fake SIM cards to log into encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. The slain suicide bomber Dr. Umar Nabi and others had used two or three mobile phones in this manner.

The investigation into the Red Fort blast reveals the shocking fact that terrorists are also using the Ghost SIM method, which is widely used by cyber fraud gangs. Therefore, everyone should know what a Ghost SIM is, how people acquire them, and how to deactivate Ghost SIMs.

What is a Ghost SIM?

A Ghost SIM is a SIM card and mobile connection registered by others in a person's name without their knowledge, or activated using fake or stolen documents. Often, the Aadhaar details of ordinary people are misused for this purpose.

Ghost SIM cards are created by misusing citizens' ID details, including Aadhaar cards, or through collusion with agents. Criminals primarily use Ghost SIMs to hide their real identity for cybercrimes, OTP fraud, espionage, and terrorist activities.

For such scams, criminals often use the dual-phone protocol method. They use one phone for personal use and a second phone with a Ghost SIM for using encrypted apps like WhatsApp or Telegram. The phone with the Ghost SIM is used for criminal activities.

Following the discovery that the accused in the Red Fort blast case had adopted this Ghost SIM method, the central government announced some strict regulations on the use of apps on November 28. The rule was that apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal would only work if there was an active SIM card in the phone.

A Ghost SIM might be active in your name too

Nowadays, the privacy of digital documents is crucial. If your Aadhaar card falls into the wrong hands, anyone can get a fake SIM card in your name. Previously, it was difficult to detect fake SIM cards. But today, with the help of the central government's Sanchar Saathi portal and app, it has become very easy to find fake SIMs.