Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has indicated a political shift to the NDA, stating she will work under PM Modi and Amit Shah. She confirmed that discussions for a merger are currently underway with the BJP-led alliance.

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday indicated a possible political shift towards the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying she would work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as discussions over a merger are underway. Dastidar made the remarks while attending the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, where she raised concerns over social issues in West Bengal, including child marriage and child trafficking.

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TMC MP to work under Modi, Shah

Speaking to ANI about her future political course and the possibility of joining the NDA, Dastidar said talks regarding a merger were in progress. "Let us first settle down with the bloc that we are trying to merge into another party. Acceptance has come to us. They are happy to take us. We will work together with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji. They are looking into the affair of this merger," Dastidar said.

The rebel MP said her priority would be to ensure the implementation of central welfare schemes in West Bengal, which she alleged had not been carried out by the current state government. "How to use the schemes that were not implemented in West Bengal, even for child safety issues. We were discussing about this now. We are trying to work for the betterment of the people of West Bengal," she added.

Dastidar raises child safety issues

During the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Dastidar targeted the state government over its failure to curb crimes against children, specifically highlighting child marriage and trafficking. "In the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, I raised the issues of child marriages and child trafficking in West Bengal. The previous state government could not put a stop to these things. In the meeting, I asked what steps had been taken in this regard," Dastidar said.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee is holding a series of meetings on June 16 and 17 to hear the views of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), concerned bodies and other stakeholder ministries on the subject of "Crime against Children," according to a notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

As per the notice dated June 9, the first meeting will be held on June 16 at 11:00 am with the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA), New Delhi.

Later the same day, at 2:30 pm, the committee will hear the views of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

On June 17, the committee will meet representatives of the Ministry of Women and Child Development at 11:00 am at the Parliament House Annexe Extension.

The final meeting in the series will be held on June 17 at 2:30 pm with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). (ANI)