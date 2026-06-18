Sanjay Raut attacked 6 rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs for violating a party whip. Calling them cowardly, he warned that legal action will be taken and they will be disqualified. He confirmed a show-cause notice will be issued to them.

Raut Warns of Legal Action for Whip Violation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a sharp attack on rebel MPs and said they've violated the party whip and legal action will be taken against them. The six rebel MPs did not come for the party's parliamentary party meeting today in its office in the Parliament complex.

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He accused the party rebels of hiding. "If their direction is different, then the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will decide. These people haven't come forward yet. I don't know where they've hidden. These people who used to consider themselves Shiv Sainiks are cowardly. Shiv Sainiks aren't that cowardly. These people consider themselves Shiv Sainiks, and where have they gone to hide? In Jaipur. Now, they've violated the whip, which means they've broken the party's orders, and legal action will be taken against them," he told ANI.

"And all these MPs will be disqualified; no one can save them. Our fight is ongoing. And as long as these corrupt, dishonest people exist in politics, the fight will continue. Shinde will say that Trump is also coming into our party, we gave him fifty crores. He can say anything. Let him say," he added.

'We Draw Inspiration from Balasaheb'

Raut said the party draws inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray. "Shiv Sena has completed 60 years. And Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary is going on. Tomorrow is a very important day for us, and we are not disappointed. We always draw inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray. We will continue to fight until the evil is eradicated," he said.

Disqualification Proceedings to be Initiated

Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Raut attended the part's parliamentary party meeting. MPs Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure remained absent despite a whip.

Raut said disqualification proceedings will be initiated. "They will be given a show-cause notice, answers will be sought, and we will move towards disqualifying their membership," he said.

Security Increased for Rebel MPs

Officials also confirmed that security has been increased at the residences and offices of six rebel MPs due to reported threats. (ANI)