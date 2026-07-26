The Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 has crossed a major milestone, with over 4.14 lakh pilgrims offering prayers at the holy cave shrine. The annual pilgrimage resumed on Saturday after a six-day suspension due to adverse weather conditions in the region.

The ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 crossed a major milestone on Sunday, with more than four lakh pilgrims completing the annual pilgrimage and offering prayers at the holy cave shrine. The achievement comes days after the yatra resumed following a six-day suspension due to adverse weather conditions.

Over 4 Lakh Pilgrims Complete Darshan

According to an official Lok Bhawan press communique, a total of 4.14 lakh devotees have received darshan at the shrine since the 57-day pilgrimage began on July 3.

Marking the milestone, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Lord Shiva and thanked all those involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

"By Lord Shiva's divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone and more than 4 Lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 Lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all," Sinha said in a post on X.

Yatra Resumes After Weather Halt

Earlier in the day, the 19th batch of pilgrims crossed Chanderkote in Ramban district under tight security as the pilgrimage continued towards the Kashmir Valley.

The yatra resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for six days due to heavy rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had halted the pilgrimage on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on July 19 following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.

Pilgrims departing from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu resumed their journey under enhanced security arrangements. Authorities have permitted pilgrims travelling from the Jammu base camp to proceed only through the Baltal route.

The 57-day Shri Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3, will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Every year, the pilgrimage draws thousands of devotees from across the country to the revered cave shrine in south Kashmir. (ANI)