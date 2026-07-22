Indian Railways has announced a special weekly train between Bengaluru and Ernakulam to manage the Onam travel rush. The service will operate from August 10 to September 6, offering additional seats for passengers travelling to Kerala during the festive season.

With the Onam festive season approaching and passenger demand expected to surge, Indian Railways has announced a special weekly express train between Bengaluru and Ernakulam to cater to the festive rush. The additional service is expected to provide much-needed relief to thousands of Malayali passengers travelling home for Onam, offering greater travel convenience during one of Kerala's busiest festive periods.

Special Train Schedule

The special weekly train will operate from August 10 to September 6.

The train will depart from Ernakulam every Sunday at 11.10 pm and arrive at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, on Monday at 12.45 pm.

For the return journey, the train will depart from SMVT, Bengaluru, every Monday at 4.00 pm and reach Ernakulam on Tuesday at 5.45 am.

Coach Composition and Halts

The special train will comprise 20 coaches, including AC Two Tier (2A), AC Three Tier (3A), AC Three Tier Economy (3E), Sleeper Class, and General coaches.

The train will halt at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Erode, Salem, Kuppam, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram during its journey.

Booking Details

The special service is expected to benefit thousands of passengers travelling to Kerala for the Onam celebrations.

Tickets can be booked through the IRCTC platform or at railway reservation counters across the country.