Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-hit areas, assuring victims of all aid, including medical care and help rebuilding homes. The government announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for the kin of deceased persons affecting over 800,000 people.

CM Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Relief

The Assam government will extend every possible assistance to people affected by the unprecedented floods in Upper Assam's Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the BJP Assam Pradesh said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited several flood relief camps across Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo districts to assess the situation firsthand and interacted with families taking shelter there.

The release said the Chief Minister assured the affected families that essential facilities, including medical care, food supplies, safe drinking water and other basic necessities, would be made available without interruption.

Sarma also assured the flood-affected people that the government would provide all necessary assistance to help rebuild damaged homes and replace essential documents, books and other belongings lost in the floods.

The Chief Minister announced that the State Government would provide Rs 4 lakh as immediate ex gratia assistance to the next of kin of every person who lost their life in the disaster, according to the release.

BJP Leadership Mobilises for Relief Efforts

The BJP Assam Pradesh President, Dilip Saikia, directed BJP district presidents, district in-charges and party workers in the affected districts to stand by flood-affected people and extend every possible assistance during the difficult period, the release said.

Earlier, on July 20, while presiding over the proceedings of the Lok Sabha in his capacity as Pro Tem Speaker, Saikia called upon Members of Parliament to deliberate on the flood situation in Assam, according to the release.

The release said that the initiative, undertaken from the Chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker, would be remembered as a historic moment in India's parliamentary democracy, bringing national attention to Assam's flood crisis.

State Machinery Intensifies Rescue Operations

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has entrusted Water Resources and Flood Control Minister Sushanta Borgohain, along with Cabinet Ministers Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Ajanta Neog, with overseeing rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, the release said.

The administration has already intensified rescue and relief efforts, including the deployment of helicopters to reach stranded residents, it added.

Addressing the ongoing flood situation in the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika informed the Assam Legislative Assembly that while the government remains prepared to deal with routine natural disasters and flood situations, the unprecedented flooding in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Nazira and Jorhat occurred suddenly, leaving little time for advance preparedness, according to the release.

However, Hazarika assured the House that the government would provide every possible assistance to those affected.

BJP Reaffirms Commitment to Affected Families

"The recent devastating floods have caused immense hardship, destroying homes, livelihoods and the aspirations of countless families. During this difficult period, the Government of Assam and the Bharatiya Janata Party remain firmly committed to standing with every affected family until normalcy is fully restored," the release said.

BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Dr Devajit Mahanta said that the party stands united with the people during the crisis and reaffirmed that the state would overcome the disaster through collective resolve and mutual support.

CM Points to Cloudburst, Scale of Damage

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the full extent of the damage caused by the floods is yet to be assessed as several areas remain inaccessible. He said the floods were triggered by a cloudburst upstream and added that the Assam government would work with the Nagaland government to strengthen early warning systems and mitigation measures.

"The full extent of the damage caused by the #AssamFloods is yet to be assessed as several areas remain inaccessible. As these floods were triggered by a cloudburst upstream, we will work with the Nagaland Govt to strengthen our early warning systems & mitigation measures," CM wrote on X.

"More than 800,000 people are affected by floods in Assam. We are striving to reach each and every one of them, alleviate their suffering, and provide all possible assistance," CM added. (ANI)