Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu interacted with school students on new Amrit Bharat Express trains launched from West Bengal. He emphasized the trains provide affordable and faster connectivity for students, workers, and small traders.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, interacted with school students on an Amrit Bharat Express train on Sunday, during the launch of three such trains from West Bengal. In a post on X, the union minister said he interacted with students while travelling on the three Amrit Bharat trains, which were flagged off from Santragachi, Kolkata.

The union minister further said that these trains are particularly beneficial for students, workers, and small traders, as it enables faster, more convenient long-distance travel than regular Express trains.

Affordable Travel with Modern Comforts

"Interacted with the young minds, our future, on the three Amrit Bharat trains to be flagged from Santragachi, Kolkata. Amrit Bharat Express trains are designed with a greater proportion of general and sleeper class coaches, ensuring affordable travel for the common passenger without compromising on safety or comfort. The modern coaches offer improved riding quality, mobile charging points, and modular toilets for a better travel experience," said Bittu.

"Bridging the gap between premium trains and conventional Mail/Express services, the Amrit Bharat Express delivers value-for-money connectivity to a wide cross-section of society. These trains are particularly beneficial for students, workers, and small traders, enabling faster and more convenient long-distance travel compared to regular Express trains," added Bittu.

Students Praise New Facilities

Younger school students expressed satisfaction with the facilities present in the Amrit Bharat Express train.

One student, Vijaylakshmi Upadhyay, shared her happiness about travelling on the train, specifically noting that the washrooms were very clean. "We are very happy that we got this chance... There are CCTV cameras in this train... The washrooms are also clean... " Upadhyay told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another student, Angel Singh, praised the facilities inside the train. "Everything is good; there is a camera.... everything is being looked after...all the seats are satisfactory..." Singh told ANI.

Launch of Three New Services

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains from Santragachi, Kolkata, marking a significant milestone in the modernisation of Indian Railways.

In a post on X, Union Minister Ravinder Bittu said that the new services Santragachi-Tambaram, Sealdah-Banaras, and Howrah-Anand Vihar Terminal will enhance affordable, efficient connectivity across multiple states. He further mentioned that the Santragachi-Tambaram service adds a vital new link across four states with 26 stoppages.

Additionally, the Sealdah-Banaras train connects major religious and cultural centres with 11 stoppages, while the Howrah-Anand Vihar Express offers a cost-effective travel option along the Howrah-Delhi corridor. "Today, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains from Santragachi, Kolkata, marking a significant milestone in the modernisation of Indian Railways. The new services--Santragachi-Tambaram, Sealdah-Banaras, and Howrah-Anand Vihar Terminal--will enhance affordable and efficient connectivity across multiple states," wrote Bittu.

"The Santragachi-Tambaram service adds an important new link across four states with 26 stoppages, the Sealdah-Banaras train connects major religious and cultural centres with 11 stoppages, and the Howrah-Anand Vihar Express provides a cost-effective option on the busy Howrah-Delhi corridor," added Bittu.

Boost for West Bengal Railways

Following the inauguration, the State Railways union minister said that West Bengal's budget has increased under PM Modi's government and mentioned that redevelopment work for 101 Amrit Bharat stations is underway. "... Today, we travelled on this train from West Bengal's Santragachi station... Before 2014, West Bengal's budget was Rs 13,900 crore; after PM Modi's government came to power, it has now risen to Rs 87,862 crore... Yesterday, PM Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Sleeper train... Today, he inaugurated 3 Amrit Bharat trains... The redevelopment work of 101 Amrit Bharat stations is underway..." Bittu told ANI. (ANI)