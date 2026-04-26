BJP MP Ravi Kishan's roadshow in Howrah Uttar faced alleged disruption by TMC workers. The leader claimed it was an attempt to create violence and a sign of TMC's defeat, while urging supporters to stay calm and expressing faith in voters.

BJP MP Alleges Disruption at Howrah Roadshow

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday alleged that attempts were made to disrupt his roadshow in Howrah Uttar Assembly constituency during campaigning for his party candidate Umesh Rai. During a roadshow, after the alleged incident, he urged supporters to remain calm.

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BJP leader claimed that TMC workers enter in between the road show and tried to create violence. He said, "Let's continue the roadshow. This shows TMC's defeat, that is why they are doing this."

'Democracy Cannot Be Suppressed'

Speaking to ANI, Kishan said, "Democracy cannot be suppressed with bombs and hooliganism. The public is watching everything and will give a strong reply in the upcoming elections. The strictest action must be taken against those who attack democracy. Democracy will survive in West Bengal, Gundaraj will lose."

He further claimed that security forces acted swiftly to control the situation. "Thanks to the alertness of security personnel and CRPF present at the spot, the attackers could not succeed in their plans," he said.

BJP Confident of a 'Fear-Free' Mandate

Ravi Kishan also expressed confidence ahead of polling, stating, "I believe all our Bengal voters will come out on 29 and vote for a fear-free government because 'Ab bhay nahi, bharosa' (No fear and only trust). Our forces are extremely alert to ensure public safety."

Kishan Alleges 'Politics of Fear' by TMC

Earlier during the day, while speaking to ANI, he had said, "The people here know that if we do not vote now, if we do not bring BJP to power, if we do not awaken the power of Goddess Durga here, then the Hindus here will be destroyed forever."

Kishan alleged that BJP workers have been killed and voters are being threatened and intimidated to not vote, claiming it reflects "politics of fear" in the state. He said people are being warned that they will face violence if they vote, and added that voters in Bengal are now coming forward to "save their state" through the ballot. "Hundreds of BJP workers have been murdered, and who will answer for it? People are going to houses and saying, 'If you vote, your house will be burned down, you will be murdered, you will be killed.' This is the politics of fear, not development. No facilities, nothing... Now it's over. Bengalis are voting to save their Bengal," he said.

He further claimed that misinformation was being spread regarding food and livelihood issues, saying, "We are bringing in a lot more fish from Bihar, from UP, wherever there is an NDA government. We will put it in the wells here, and we will put it in the ponds here. Eat four times more fish after May 4th. There is no restriction. This is all a lie spread by the TMC."

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)