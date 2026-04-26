Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao claimed the Aam Aadmi Party is dissolving after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, merged with the BJP. He said AAP lost credibility due to the liquor scam, causing members to revolt.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said Aam Aadmi Party has lost its credibility among its party workers after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, merged with the BJP, claiming that the party is going to dissolve completely. Raghav Chadha said that he, along with other six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, has informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party.

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"In many states like Telangana and elsewhere, two-thirds of the elected members, if they join another party or merge with other parties, the anti-defection law doesn't really apply to them. And the Aam Aadmi Party, which is actually running in Punjab and lost power in Delhi, has lost its control over its party members and its credibility as well, following Kejriwal's and Sisodia ji's involvement in the liquor scam. So they are no longer the icons of honesty and other virtues as they claim. Therefore, their own MLAs and MPs are revolting against the leadership. So, when there's a rebellion within their own party about members shifting and merging with the BJP, it's their own decision. So, how are there undemocratic issues in this? It's nothing. It's in the interest of the people, in the interest of the country," Rao told ANI.

Rao on Protests

Regarding the protests outside Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh's residence over the shift, Rao called it AAP's exhibition of "frustration and intolerance".

'AAP Deviated from Core Principles'

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, on Saturday, after his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged that the party has deviated from its core principles and no longer provides space for honest workers. Chadha further said multiple MPs have decided to leave the party together.

"The Constitution, drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, empowers elected MPs to leave their party if they feel that it has fallen into corrupt and compromised hands or is going down the wrong path. In this case, not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven MPs are leaving the Aam Aadmi Party together, because they believe that the Aam Aadmi Party has fallen into corrupt and compromised hands," he said. (ANI)