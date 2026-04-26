PM Modi visited the 300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari temple in Kolkata before his roadshow. He also visited the Matua Thakur Mandir, recalled meeting Binapani Devi, and promised citizenship to Matuas and Namasudras via the CAA.

PM Modi's Temple Visit in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took the blessings of Goddess Kali at the historic over 300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari temple before embarking on his roadshow in North Kolkata ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls.

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History of Thanthania Kalibari

Thanthania Kalibari is one of the oldest and most revered Kali temples of Kolkata, established all the way back in 1703; its 300-year-old history predates even the city's formal development. Kali Ma is worshipped as Maa Siddheshwari, and the presiding deity is considered 'Jagrat'.

It is said that Ramakrishna Paramahansa frequently visited the temple and sang devotional hymns to Maa Siddheswari. The 'bani' which he said inside the temple has been engraved on its walls, which reads 'Shankarer hridoy majhe, Kali biraje' (Maa Kali resides within the heart of Shankar).

This is one of the few Kali temples in India, where non-veg prasad is offered to the deity, a ritual that was started by Ramakrishna Paramahansa. It is said Ramakrishna Paramahansa offered puja to Maa Siddheswari with the offerings of 'dab-chingri', praying for the quick recovery of Brahmananda Keshav Chandra Sen. That day onwards, the ritual of offering non-veg as prasad has been followed.

When Ramakrishnadev fell sick while his stay at Shyamapukur, his followers prayed at the temple to Maa Siddheswari for his quick recovery, while serving non-veg prasad to the deity.

Visit to Matua Community and CAA Promise

Meanwhile, after visiting Thanthania Kalibari, PM Modi held a roadshow in North Bengal. The Prime Minister also visited the Matua Thakur Mandir in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal ahead of his election rally there and recalled his meeting with Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi a few years ago.

"Prayed at the Matua Thakur Temple earlier today. The ideals of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji and Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur Ji continue to illuminate our society, " the PM said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also shared a photograph of him meeting Binapani Devi in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. "Today, when I was at the Matua Thakur Mandir, I remembered my previous visit to this Temple a few years ago, when I had also got the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur. Here is a photograph from that visit," posted the Prime Minister. Binapani Devi passed away later that year.

Addressing a rally in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district today, PM Modi recalled his 2019 visit and said that the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) to help members of communities such as Matuas get the country's citizenship. "Today, there are many memories.. about 4 to 5 years ago, I had the opportunity to go to Orakandi across the border. I met the Matuas there. I went there for the first time as the Prime Minister of India. I performed a puja in the temple. When I went to seek Boro Ma's blessings, her compassion was overwhelming. I will never forget this," PM Modi said. Orakandi is in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister recalled the election win of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee from Kolkata and the support that the Jana Sangh received in the state, especially from 24 Parganas and Nadia. Mukherjee, the PM said, "always stood by the refugees from East Bengal. Shyama Prasad is considered the spokesperson for the refugees. From the time of Partition till today, all the refugees are our responsibility. It is India's historical responsibility to think about them. That is why Modi brought the CAA. Why was this not done before? I will tell the Matuas and Namasudras that you will be given citizenship, permanent address, papers, and all the rights that all citizens of India get. This is Modi's guarantee," the PM said.

West Bengal Assembly Polls Update

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)