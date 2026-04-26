Swarup Kumar Pal, a young artist from West Bengal's Murshidabad, is overjoyed after receiving a personal letter from PM Modi. The PM praised a portrait Pal had gifted him, commending his skill and encouraging his artistic pursuits.

Swarup Kumar Pal, a young artist from Jangipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, expressed immense joy after receiving a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his artwork presented during an election rally.

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Pal said that he was overwhelmed after receiving the letter from the Prime Minister. "I presented a painting of the Prime Minister to Modiji, and he graciously accepted it. Yesterday, I received a letter from him, which has made me incredibly happy. I am deeply grateful to Modiji. Both my parents and I are thrilled," he told ANI. He further added, "I owe my artistic journey to my teacher and my parents. My dream is to become a professional artist. I've just completed my 10th-grade board exams and plan to continue my artistic pursuits. While we face financial challenges in purchasing books and art supplies, I remain determined."

PM Modi lauds artist's dedication

In his letter to Swarup Kumar Pal dated April 24, the Prime Minister wrote, "It was a pleasure to receive the portrait you created and wanted to convey my sincere thanks. The effort and dedication you have invested in your work are clearly visible and deeply appreciated."

"The finesse and careful detailing in your sketch are truly noteworthy. Each aspect has been thoughtfully executed, reflecting both your skill and artistic sensitivity," the letter read.

Highlighting the cultural significance of art, he added, "Art in its many forms, be it painting, dance, or others, remains an integral part of West Bengal's rich cultural legacy. It is heartening to see young people like you actively nurturing and sustaining this tradition. Your imagination and commitment are admirable. I encourage you to continue exploring and developing your artistic abilities with the same focus and passion."

Another young artist honoured

Bristi Mondal, another young artist from Jangipur village in Murshidabad, expressed happiness after receiving a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a sketch she presented during a public programme in West Bengal's Jangipur area, held as part of the election campaign.

Bristi Mondal said she was elated after receiving the Prime Minister's response. (ANI)