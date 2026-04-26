PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Kolkata, slamming the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' for its impact on women's safety. He promised Rs 36,000 annually for women, 33% job reservation, and various healthcare benefits if the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

PM Modi Holds Roadshow and Rally in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in North Kolkata amid the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections. Before embarking on his roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessings of Ma Kali at Thanthania Kalibari.

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PM Slams TMC's 'Jungle Raj', Makes Promises for Women

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive public rally in Bangaon and labelled the TMC government's tenure as "Jungle Raj" while outlining initiative promises aimed at women's empowerment. "The women of Bengal are the primary victims of the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness). They have been subjected to the greatest betrayal. Atrocities have been committed against our sisters in Sandeshkhali. The women were subjected to verbal abuse. Under the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness), young women are going missing. After May 4, the BJP government will hunt down every single goon and rapist to hold them accountable. The BJP provides both security and opportunities to women," he said.

Key Promises for Women's Empowerment

The Prime Minister promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. Furthermore, he announced a landmark 33% reservation for women in government jobs, promising that "the double benefit of the BJP's double-engine government will be doubled for the women of Bengal".

"The Bengal BJP government will deposit Rs 36,000 into the accounts of women every year. The Bengal BJP has also made a big announcement about the salaries of ASHA workers and other women's health workers. Our government will give mothers, sisters, and daughters free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. There will be an 80% discount at public health centres. For breast cancer and cervical cancer, tests and vaccines will be provided for free. During pregnancy, there will be an assistance of Rs 21,000, and for graduation, an assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given to daughters, provided by the BJP government," he further said.

High Voter Turnout in Phase I Polling

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will begin on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)