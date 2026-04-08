Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut slammed PM Modi for being busy with domestic politics while Pakistan brokered a key US-Iran ceasefire. Calling it a 'shame for India', he demanded the resignation of both PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy dropping "verbal bombs" at political opponents in poll-bound states while Pakistan played a role in the ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran.

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Raut Demands Resignations Over Diplomatic 'Shame'

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut demanded that PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar resign from their respective positions. Raising concern over the credit of the ceasefire being attributed to Pakistan, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "This was a conflict with the potential to bring about the destruction of the entire world. Hundreds of people lost their lives across various locations in the Gulf nations. A country like Iran refused to surrender in the face of superpowers such as Israel and the United States. Although Iran suffered losses, Israel suffered losses as well, and a President like Trump suffered a setback, too. The credit for the ceasefire is being attributed to Pakistan, whereas that credit ought to have gone to India, to the 'Vishwuguru'. Why did we not host them and speak of peace?"

"The 'Maha-Vishwuguru' is busy dropping bombs against political opponents in Keralam, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and specifically, verbal bombs. While Pakistan took the credit for the ceasefire. A peace meeting is scheduled to take place in Islamabad. Weren't you the ones who vowed to capture Islamabad and hoist the BJP flag there? This is a matter of shame for India; it is a matter of shame for the Government of India. Modi has no business remaining in power. These people did nothing but talk on the phone; they were acting like mere telephone operators. Jaishankar ought to resign. You are underestimating your adversary," Raut added.

Details of the Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

Pakistan Takes Center Stage in Peace Talks

The Opposition's criticism comes after both the US and Iran cited Pakistan-hosted talks while announcing the ceasefire. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the temporary halt and has invited the delegation to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to negotiate a permanent deal.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Pakistan PM said in a post on X.

"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he added.

Skepticism Over Pakistan's Motives

However, Executive Director at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) and former US Treasury counterterrorism analyst, Jonathan Schanzer, felt that Pakistan is deeply indebted to China. So, it remains to be seen if Pakistan is broadening its alliances by siding with the US or if it is doing the bidding of China. Schanzer said that Pakistan pushing itself into a negotiating role with the White House was "bizzare". (ANI)