Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo said the Energy Dept has completed all preparations with Tata Power to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and public safety during the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and other districts across the state.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Sunday said the Energy Department has completed all necessary preparations to ensure uninterrupted power supply and public safety during the annual Rath Yatra, with special focus on Puri and other districts where the festival is celebrated.

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Power Supply Preparations Reviewed

Speaking to ANI, Singh Deo said the department had conducted a comprehensive review of its preparedness, including coordination with Tata Power. "The Rath Yatra takes place every year. We have already conducted a departmental review of the Electricity Department's preparations and arrangements for the event. A review with Tata Power has also been carried out," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said necessary arrangements had been made across the state, as Rath Yatra is celebrated in several districts. "Rath Yatra is held in several districts across our state, and we have made the necessary arrangements for all of them. We have finalised plans for staff mobilisation and deployment wherever required," he said.

Puri City Inspected

Singh Deo said officials had already inspected the entire city of Puri ahead of the yatra, which begins on July 16. "Our staff has inspected the entire city of Puri. We have completed all preparations to address issues such as hanging wires and to ensure there are no leakages in underground cables," he said.

Chariot Construction in Final Phase

Meanwhile, with the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra drawing near, the construction of the three majestic chariots has also entered its final phase in Puri, where around 220 traditional artisans, including carpenters, assistants and painters, are working meticulously to complete the craft ahead of the festival. Using traditional hand tools, skilled carpenters and artisans are carving intricate wooden panels and decorative motifs that adorn the chariots, preserving Odisha's rich cultural and artistic heritage. Working in coordinated teams, they spend long hours ensuring precision and symmetry in every component before the chariots are handed over for the annual procession.

(ANI)