    Rates of petrol, diesel remain unchanged for 26th day straight, Know rates

    The fuel costs were last raised by 80 paise each on April 6, the 14th increase since March 22, which made petrol and diesel more expensive by Rs 10 per litre, respectively. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday. It's the 26th straight day after the daily revision of the fuel prices across the metro cities. In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 96.67 per litre. 

    The fuel costs were last raised by 80 paise each on April 6, the 14th increase since March 22, which made petrol and diesel more expensive by Rs 10 per litre, respectively. 

    In Mumbai, presently the petrol is at Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel is at Rs 104.77 per litre. 

    In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 110.85 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailed at 115.12 per litre and diesel is sold at 99.83 per litre.

    Amongst metro cities, the fuel prices in Mumbai remain high. The prices vary according to the different states due to the value-added tax (VAT).

    Despite the spike in the crude oil price, the rates were steady in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur ahead of the elections despite the spike in crude oil prices. 
     
    Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, the state-run oil refiners alter the rates on daily basis, considering the crude oil rates in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 am, the alteration in fuel prices comes into effect. 

    India depends on 85 per cent of imports to meet its oil needs. The petrol and diesel prices are linked to the international rates.
     
    Globally, oil prices dropped on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth in China, the world's largest oil importer, outweighed concerns about potential supply disruptions due to the impending European Union ban on Russian crude oil. Brent crude oil futures fell $ 1.01 or 0.94 per cent, to $ 106.04 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures fell 90 cents or 0.86 per cent to $ 103.79 per barrel.
     

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
