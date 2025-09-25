A rat bit a passenger in the departure concourse area of the Airport terminal building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The airport management took the matter seriously and initiated immediate preventive measures to ensure safety and comfort of flyers.

A shocking incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district where a rat bit a passenger in the departure concourse area of the Airport terminal building on September 23, stated an official release. Terming it an "unfortunate incident," the airport management took the matter seriously and initiated immediate preventive measures to ensure safety and comfort of the passengers. "The agency responsible for terminal cleaning and maintenance has been penalised and similarly the pest control agency has also been penalised under the terms of their contracts. Along with this, the duty doctor has been removed from the duty in coordination with the concerned agency due to insensitive behavior towards the affected passenger," the statement read in the release.

Additionally, all the officers and staff in direct contact with passengers have been advised to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The airport management is fully committed to the safety, health, and convenience of passengers, and all necessary measures are being ensured to prevent such incidents from happening again, the statement added.

Recently, earlier this month, two newborns undergoing treatment at MY hospital were bitten by rats on the intervening night Sunday and Monday (September 1), and one of them died on Tuesday (Sep 2) morning, while another child also succumbed on Wednesday afternoon (Sep 3).

After the incident, the dean of the hospital, Arvind Ghanghoriya, stated that strict action was taken in the matter, and the concerned individuals were suspended, as well as show-cause notices were served.

"Following the incident, a deputy superintendent rank doctor, Dr Mukesh Jaiswal, has been suspended, and three nursing officers have been suspended. Additionally, the superintendent of MY hospital, Dr Ashok Yadav, the HOD, Dr Brijesh Lahoti, the assistant HOD and the senior nurse, who is in charge of the ICU, have been served a show-cause notice. We have taken strict action on the matter. We have also written a letter to the state government requesting the termination of the contracts of pest control agencies, and a process for this purpose is underway. A new agency has been hired and pest control is being done regularly," Ghanghoriya said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)