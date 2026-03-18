CAQM's Enforcement Task Force reviewed inspections in NCR, proposing closure for 14 units and sealing of 27 DG sets. Cumulatively, flying squads have inspected 26,498 units and issued 1,743 closure directions for non-compliance.

CAQM Task Force Reviews Enforcement in NCR

The 127th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas was held on March 17 to review enforcement and inspections undertaken across the National Capital Region (NCR) during the reporting period from February 19 to March 13, according to an official release. The meeting comprehensively reviewed inspections carried out by the flying squads of the Commission across key sectors, including construction and demolition (C&D), the industrial sector, road dust, and violations related to diesel generator (DG) sets.

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Inspection Findings and Directives

During the reporting period, 79 inspection reports were received. Further, closure has been proposed for 14 units, sealing of DG sets has been proposed for 27 units, and show cause notices (SCNs) have been issued to 20 units. The Enforcement Task Force deliberated and emphasised the following: Timely submission of responses by non-complying entities within 05 days of issuance of preliminary inspection reports.

According to the press release, the augmentation of Flying Squad teams, ensuring participation of officers from CPCB and from SPCB/ DPCC, or a minimum of two officers in the absence of SPCB/ DPCC representation, is to enhance the inspection mechanism. The release noted that the Task Force also reviewed sectoral enforcement actions relating to road dust management, including inspections conducted across zones maintained by multiple agencies such as MCD, NDMC, PWD, DDA, DSIIDC, DCB and NHAI, wherein violations were identified and corrective measures initiated, including issuance of SCNs to defaulting agencies.

Cumulative Enforcement Status

The Task Force further reviewed the updated cumulative enforcement status as of March 17. It was noted that a total of 26,498 units/projects/entities have been inspected so far by the flying squads of the Commission. Based on these inspections, 1,743 closure directions have been issued for non-compliance. Out of these, 1,317 resumption orders have been issued upon verification of compliance by the concerned units. Further, 123 cases have been transferred to the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision, while resumption orders in respect of the remaining 303 entities are under examination as per due process, the release stated.

Emphasis on Robust Enforcement

The Commission reiterated the need for robust enforcement, enhanced inter-agency coordination and strict compliance with prescribed environmental norms to ensure abatement of air pollution across NCR. Emphasis was laid on improving inspection quality, ensuring accountability of enforcement teams and expediting actions by the concerned agencies. (ANI)