YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized peace and unity at an Iftar party in Vijayawada. Separately, YSRCP leader Hafiz Khan criticized CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of making false promises about welfare measures for the Muslim community.

YS Jagan Emphasizes Unity at Iftar Gathering

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday emphasized that peace, communal harmony, and mutual respect are essential for a strong and inclusive society, and described the month of Ramzan as a symbol of compassion, charity, and unity as he participated in an Iftar gathering organized by the party in Vijayawada on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan.

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The Iftar party, which was held at the SS Convention, witnessed the presence of Muslim religious leaders, prominent personalities, party leaders, and a large number of community members. YS Jagan joined Muslim brothers in breaking the fast and extended advanced Ramzan greetings, conveying "Eid Mubarak" in Urdu. He expressed hope that people of all communities would continue to live together in harmony and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood.

YSRCP Leader Slams CM Naidu Over Iftar Remarks

Earlier on Wednesday, YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA Hafiz Khan criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over his remarks at the Iftar party. Speaking to ANI, Hafiz Khan alleged that the Chief Minister made false claims about welfare measures for the Muslim community, including funds, honorariums, and development initiatives.

Accusations of False Promises

"In the auspicious month of Ramadan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave an Iftar party on behalf of the government. On the occasion when Muslims give a lot of importance to spirituality, he has spoken false statements and has lied on record," he said.

Hafiz Khan condemned the Chief Minister's statements made during the Iftar event, saying that he lied about giving Rs. 100 crore to the Dudekula Corporation, or increasing the honorarium for the Imams and Moazzam. He further claimed that the government of N Chandrababu Naidu didn't do anything during the last two years for the benefit of the Muslim community. "The lies are that he never gave Rs. 100 crore to the Dudekula Corporation, he didn't raise the Imams and Moazzam an honorarium of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 10,000. He didn't do anything for the benefit of the Muslim community with respect to women who were promised monthly pensions, allotment of Eidgahs and Kabristans, or the development of the Muslim community in any way. In fact, what he did in these years is blatant misuse of his powers by supporting the NDA government and giving arms to the Waqf Act, where they can betray the Muslim community. But the YSR Congress Party has stood by the Muslim community, and we are fighting the case in supreme court. We will keep fighting it till we get the justice," he said. (ANI)