The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026. The Udyan will be open six days a week, and entry is free. Bookings can be made online or through self-service kiosks at the venue.

Visit Timings and Schedule

The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026. People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry 5.15 pm). The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi.

Booking and Entry Details

According to an official release from the President's Secretariat, booking and entry to the Garden are free of cost. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ For walk-in visitors, Self-Service Visitors' Registration Kiosks will be available near the entry point.

How to Reach

The entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am a nd 6.00 pm. Shuttle Buses could be identified through the banner 'Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan'.

About Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan, which was previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

Visitor Experience and Attractions

On-site Facilities

There are several services for visitors, including souvenir shops, a food court, wheelchairs for convenience, parking and more, to make the trip more exciting and memorable.

Seasonal Highlights

This season, Amrit Udyan would allow visitors to view the Babbling Brook, which features a meandering stream, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a reflecting pool.

Further, visitors can spend time in multiple attractions, a specially curated garden for children called Bal Vatika with a story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, Nature's classroom, etc.

Then there are the Bonsai, Circular Gardens with a diverse variety of flora and fauna. (ANI)