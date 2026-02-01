Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched Uday Mahurkar's book 'Mari Rashtraprathamni Kalpana'. He stressed that 'Rashtra Pratham' is a way of life and urged citizens to take pride in India's culture and traditions for holistic development.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel released the book 'Mari Rashtraprathamni Kalpana' today in Ahmedabad, authored by Uday Mahurkar and published by Navbharat Sahitya Mandir.

CM Patel on National Pride and Identity

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that citizens of India must take pride in their culture, traditions, and values. Referring to his experience during foreign visits, he mentioned the sense of pride expressed in one's mother tongue and said that language and culture form the foundation of national identity.

'Rashtra Pratham' as a Guiding Principle

The Chief Minister stated that the ideology of 'Rashtra Pratham' (Nation first) is not merely a political slogan, but a direction for living life. Since every living being carries a part of the divine within, individuals should adopt positive values in their lives and contribute constructively to nation-building.

He added that only through a mindset that prioritises the interests of society and the nation can a prosperous and strong India be built. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and stated that India's unity, integrity, and cultural diversity in harmony are its greatest strengths. Emphasising the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas', he emphasised that the active participation of every citizen is essential for holistic development.

Somnath Yatra a Symbol of Patriotism

On this occasion, Gujarat BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma stated that the "Somnath Swabhiman Yatra", organised under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has become a symbol of patriotism and cultural pride. The history of Somnath is not merely a matter of religious faith, but a symbol of national self-respect.

Author's Insights and Keynote Address

During the programme, Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami also delivered a keynote address. The author of the book, Uday Mahurkar, shared insights into its contents and appealed to citizens to embrace the spirit of 'Rashtra Pratham' in their lives.

The event was attended by Gujarat BJP State Vice President Bharatbhai Pandya, former Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, MLAs, litterateurs, and literature enthusiasts. (ANI)