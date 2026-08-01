NSA Ajit Doval, upon receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, urged India's youth to dedicate themselves to nation-building, stating a 'rare window of opportunity' has opened that must not be missed and that national interest must be paramount.

'A Rare Window of Opportunity'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday made a fervent appeal to the youth of India to dedicate themselves completely to nation-building, stating that a "rare window of opportunity" has opened in the country's history that must not be allowed to slip away. Addressing the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune, Doval emphasised that the true spirit of freedom lies in responsibility and that personal or narrow interests must be subordinated to the paramount interest of the nation.

"Today's youth should dedicate themselves completely to the nation. They should resolve that they will always work in the national interest, setting aside personal or narrow interests. Even if such interests arise, they should ignore them. Those things can wait for now, the priority is to build the nation. A rare window of opportunity has come in our country's history, and we cannot afford to let it slip away. I am confident that we will succeed in this mission and create a new chapter in history," Doval said.

Freedom Earned by Sacrifice

The NSA noted that the younger generation might misinterpret the nature of the freedom they enjoy today. "Especially our youth. They might think India was always as it is today. They might feel that the freedom we enjoy today is simply about doing whatever one wishes. But freedom was not this. It was earned by people who sacrificed their lives for it," he remarked, citing the leadership of Lokmanya Tilak in awakening a new consciousness among the youth to "shake off the chains of slavery."

Modernising Tilak's Slogan for a Developed India

Modernising Tilak's famous slogan for the current generation, Doval suggested a new proclamation for a developed India. "If he [Tilak] were here now, what new slogan or proclamation would he give us? Perhaps he would say, 'Making India strong and developed is my birth-right duty, and I shall do it.' I must make this nation powerful. I will do whatever I can for it until my last breath," the NSA asserted.

'VED Analysis' for National Interest

Doval further explained the strategic framework of "VED analysis" - identifying what is Vital, Essential, and Desirable - to guide the youth in their decision-making. "If service to the nation is 'Vital' to us, and making the nation powerful is 'Vital', then all other desires become secondary. Essential and Desirable goals exist and aren't inherently wrong... But if they conflict with the national interest, we must not take any path that harms our nation, regardless of personal gain or the interests of our specific group, village, or community. If it's not in the national interest, it's not in my interest," he explained.

Ongoing Challenges

The NSA reminded the audience that while India is independent, the responsibilities of the citizens, especially the youth, are far from over as the country continues to face immense challenges from both "within and outside."

Amit Shah Lauds Doval's Contribution

Unon Home Minister Amit Shah presented the Lokmanya tilak National Award 2026 to Ajit Doval in Pune today. Lauding Doval, Shah said that his contribution to India's internal and external security had been so significant that history would reserve "a golden page" for him. (ANI)