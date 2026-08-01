A woman’s political post criticizing Rahul Gandhi went viral after users focused on its grammar instead of its message. The woman, holding an English Master's degree, faced scrutiny over linguistic errors, sparking a debate on language policing versus political substance.

A political post by a West Bengal woman holding a Master's degree in English has gone viral after social media users shifted the focus from her criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the grammar used in her post. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online about political conversations, language policing and the nature of discourse on social media.

The controversy began after the woman, who identified herself as having a postgraduate degree in English, shared a post on X criticising Rahul Gandhi. However, instead of engaging with her political views, many users highlighted grammatical errors in her message, turning the conversation into a debate over language rather than politics.

Check the viral post here:

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In response to the criticism, several users posted screenshots of her message, pointing out what they described as incorrect grammar and awkward sentence construction. The exchange quickly gained traction, with many comments focusing on her educational background and questioning how someone with a Master's degree in English could make such mistakes.

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The discussion soon expanded beyond the original political post. While some users mocked the grammatical mistakes, others defended the woman, arguing that occasional language errors should not overshadow the substance of political opinions. Several social media users also pointed out that English is not everyone's first language and that public debate should focus on ideas rather than linguistic perfection.

The viral incident has reignited a familiar discussion on social media about whether grammar should become the centrepiece of political arguments. Supporters of the woman argued that correcting language is often used as a distraction from addressing the actual issue being raised, while others maintained that individuals who publicly cite their academic qualifications should expect scrutiny over their writing.

The episode generated thousands of reactions, with users divided between those defending grammatical accuracy and those calling for more meaningful engagement with political viewpoints.

As the debate continued to trend, the incident served as another example of how conversations on social media can quickly move away from the original subject and become centred on unrelated aspects of a post. Whether viewed as a lesson in language or an example of online trolling, the exchange has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of public discourse on digital platforms.

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