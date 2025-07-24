An Instagram user's video captures a harrowing Rapido bike ride that ends in a fall. The rider details the driver's reckless behavior, including traffic violations and disregard for safety, leading to a collision with another vehicle.

Passenger safety on ride-hailing motorcycles has received a lot of attention when a lady fell off a Rapido two-wheeler while recording herself. Instagram user Priyanka (bhangrabypahadan) posted the video which captures her sitting on the back of a Rapido bike, casually recording her journey, only for both her and the vehicle to topple over onto the road moments later. More than 1.2 million people have seen the clip. Priyanka gave a thorough description of the event and her unnerving encounter with the Rapido driver.

Here's What Happened

"I had faith in your service, but even you broke my trust. Well, jokes apart, I am okay and went straight to the office post this incident," she wrote, adding, "This might be the first time where I felt super unsafe with the way the Rapido driver was driving."

Priyanka described many instances in which she was startled by the driver. When she first requested a helmet, he told her that there was "no need to wear it," pointing out that he wasn't wearing one himself. His "super chill nature despite breaking so many traffic rules altogether" bothered her, she said.

He was "taking the wrong side on each main road, and with those twists and turns, my heartbeat was racing even more." It was at this point that she decided to take out her phone and record.

When Priyanka even asked him why he had chosen the wrong side of the road when the metro was on the opposite side, he replied, "Mam, I did it because of the traffic." She saw him listening to music, too.

The situation escalated suddenly when their vehicle "hit the other 2-wheeler coming from the other side right in front of the Delhi police car." The Rapido driver was hurt, but the cops did nothing, according to Priyanka, so she "paid him then and there." She walked to the metro station after the accident.

Rapido Reacts to Post

Rapido responded to Priyanka's post in the comment area after the video became quite popular. Rapido said, "Thank you for confirming that you're fine." “As per your request, the concerned captain will not face any consequences. However, don't hesitate to contact us if you run into any similar problems on subsequent journeys; we'll be more than pleased to help.”