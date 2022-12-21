Random sampling of international passengers at airports begins today amid China scare

Samples of those arriving from foreign countries will be randomly tested for coronavirus, health ministry sources said on Wednesday. According to Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, the Central government has already issued instructions to keep track of COVID cases and related trends.

The Government of India has announced many new guidelines in response to the spike in coronavirus infections in China, including the random sample of overseas travellers for Covid-19 at airports beginning from today. The Health Ministry also announced that random testing will be conducted for foreign travellers, primarily among those who are travelling from regions where the country has a high incidence of coronavirus infections.

The Central government has already issued instructions to monitor COVID instances and associated trends, according to Health Secretary Yashpal Garg. "Testing will go from 100 to 600 every day. I urge people to be immunised as soon as possible since we are taking measures," he added.

According to reports, there are presently ten distinct varieties of covid-19 in the nation, with Omicron subvariant BF.7 being the newest. At least four instances of this variation have been discovered in the nation thus far.

In the COVID review meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, specialists stated that despite the fact that the overall number of COVID cases has not increased as of now, ongoing monitoring is necessary to keep track of both current and new types.

“COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” he tweeted.

In order to keep track of new variations, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday encouraged all states and union territories to speed up the whole genome sequencing of Covid-positive samples. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul also advised people to use face masks in crowded places to check the spread of the virus, amid fears that the wave of infections in China might spawn new mutations.

