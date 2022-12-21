Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Use mask, take precautionary dose': VK Paul after high-level meeting over rise in Covid-19 cases

    The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog; Dr. NK Arora, Chairman Covid-19 working group NTAGI; Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG-ICMR; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary in Dept of biotechnology and Dr Atul Goel DGHS, MoHFW.

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (December 21) chaired a high level meeting in the capital over the rising number of cases of Covid-19 around the world.

    Speaking to reporters Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said, "There is no change with regard to aviation as of now. Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age."

    Also read: Border row: 'Will have to reconsider water supply to Karnataka if Bommai....' warns Maharashtra Minister Desai

    "Only 27-28% of people have taken precautionary doses. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone," he said after attending the meeting called by the Union health minister.

    "In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in some countries, we reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," the minister tweeted after the meeting.

    Also read: India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity

    "ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," writes Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States and Union Territories.

    "Today we're holding a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Min Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. We'll review as to what's the situation of Covid in other countries and what needs to be done for India. Y'day guidelines were issued for doing genome sequencing," MoS Health Dr B Pawar had said.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
