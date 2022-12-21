Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India-China clash: Centre to install more mobile towers in Tawang for better connectivity

    Earlier, there was no mobile network in the border areas but the situation has changed now with residents enjoying internet service and mobile connectivity even at Bum-La and Y-Junction but more improvement is needed.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    In a bid to improve connectivity near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, the government has decided to install more mobile towers, a senior official of the Tawang district said on Wednesday.

    This development comes after the India-China clash at Yangtse on December 9. Tawang Deputy Commissioner KN Damo said BSNL and Bharti Airtel would install 23 new mobile towers to improve connectivity.

    "The existing towers were not giving the desired services, causing problems not only for the defence forces but also the civilians living along the border," he said.

    Earlier, there was no mobile network in the border areas but the situation has changed now with residents enjoying internet service and mobile connectivity even at Bum-La and Y-Junction but more improvement is needed, he added.

    "Defence areas have been given priority for the installations, while civilian areas such as Mago, Chuna and Niliya (near Zemithang) have not been neglected either," Damo said.

    The district administration had asked for 43 new towers, he said. The officer said that all preparations are in place for installing the new towers, but winter would pose a challenge, which might get the process delayed.

    Though the hilltops of the district have been receiving snowfall, the headquarters town witnessed snowfall for the first time on Sunday night with the mercury plummeting to -3 degrees Celsius.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
