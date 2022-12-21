Delhi government schools to introduce pre-lunch 'mini snack' break for students

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the schools to prepare a weekly planner of snacks offering three food choices every day which may have food items including seasonal fruits, sprouts, salad, roasted chana and peanuts.

In an effort to combat the widespread malnutrition among schoolchildren, the Arvind Kejriwal administration has developed a new regulation for Delhi's schools. In order to address the issue that prevents kids from achieving their full physical and intellectual potential, it has been agreed to implement mini snack breaks and parent counselling sessions in all Delhi schools.

The Directorate of Education said in a recent circular that all schools will include a 10-minute mini break in their school timetable. The mini break should be 2.5 hours before the lunch break.

The idea behind the action is to provide pupils plenty of opportunities to eat more food. A student often eats breakfast in the morning and lunch in the late afternoon. They will receive an additional meal when this regulation is put into effect, which might fill the nutritional shortfall.

The government has requested that the schools create a weekly timetable and provide students with three options of food items, all of which must contain seasonal fruits, sprouts, salad, roasted chana, and peanuts.

Every class should have the planner on display. The foods that are recommended to the kids must be affordable and should be consumed during the snack break. The programme should be overseen by the school's principal or a home science teacher.

According to the circular, acquired by PTI, micro snacks with low volume and good nutrition should be chosen in weekly planners for evening shift schools. Parents of kids should get advice from instructors who should also inform them of the benefits of a good diet for academic achievement, attention span, physical activity, and growth. Additionally, class instructors are urged to keep track of pupils' weight and height.

