A Danish content creator, Emma Holm, took her first sleeper train in India and recorded the experience, which was quite an adventure for her. Keep scrolling to learn more about her exciting train ride.

Train rides in India will always remain as one of the peak memories for all. It comes with it's own twists and turns and there's no denying that. Well, what do you think would happen when a Danish woman gets on the train for a fun, exiciting ride? Yes, you read that right. A Danish content creator Emma Holm took to her Instagram and shared a video of her first train experience in Railway's sleeper coach.

Danish Woman On an Indian Train Ride

Yes, documenting her entire journey she wrote, “First sleeper train experience in India! First of all, buying train tickets in India as a foreigner is an experience in itself. And when you finally figure out how to book your ticket and think, “Yes! We have a train ticket!” think again. You might actually just be on a waiting list… sometimes a VERY long waiting list.”

She went onto add, “We booked our tickets as a group of three, and luckily, if at least one person in the group has a confirmed ticket, the rest of the group can still board the train and travel together. And that’s exactly what happened to us: ONE ticket was confirmed. So, onto the train we went!”

Train Ride Is An Experience

They played cards on the ride, used the washroom and even called it out for being a bit ‘smelly’. She concluded her post by saying, “Luckily, things worked out in the end. When it was finally time to sleep, we managed to get two more berths, meaning we could actually stretch out and get some sleep… somewhat comfortably, at least!”

How Social Media Reacted?

One user joked, "Emma, how dare you share your experience on a train?"

Another wrote, "Hi, madam. This is a 2nd AC coach. Welcome to Kerala."

Another user commented, "It is an AC coach in which I travelled, not a sleeper coach."

One person said, “Do not make fun of someone because of their budget. Not everyone is wealthy. People plan their trips according to their budget.”