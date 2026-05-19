Police exhumed the body of a 19-year-old newly married woman from the backyard of her in-laws’ home in Odisha's Jajpur district following allegations that she was murdered and secretly buried.

Police exhumed the body of a 19-year-old newly married woman from the backyard of her in-laws’ home in Odisha's Jajpur district following allegations that she was murdered and secretly buried.

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The deceased, identified as Pramila Das, had married 24-year-old Ranjan Kumar Das just two months ago in Dandasana village under the Jenapur police station limits. Her family alleged that she had been facing domestic violence ever since the marriage.

According to police, Pramila died on Friday, but instead of informing police or her family, her in-laws allegedly buried her body in the backyard of their house in an apparent attempt to hide the death.

The case surfaced after police received an anonymous tip-off on Sunday. Acting swiftly, Pramila’s father approached the Jenapur police station and filed a complaint, alleging that his daughter may have been murdered and demanding a detailed probe.

Police then rushed to the village and exhumed the body in the presence of officials.

"We have sent the exhumed body for post-mortem and are waiting for a report to determine the cause of death. Besides, an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances that led to the incident," said Nirupama Jena, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Jenapur police station.

Preliminary findings indicate that a heated argument had reportedly broken out between the couple shortly before Pramila’s death.

Police have arrested the husband in connection with the incident. A local court later remanded him to judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea as the investigation continues.