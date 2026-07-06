The Ram Mandir Trust accepted resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra following an SIT probe into donation embezzlement. The opposition has attacked the BJP/RSS, demanding accountability and further investigation.

Resignations and Reforms Amid Embezzlement Probe

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated a series of sweeping reforms and accepted high-profile resignations in the wake of the SIT's preliminary report on the donation embezzlement row.

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The resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra were formally accepted on Monday as the Trust seeks to distance itself from the ongoing financial irregularities. Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of interim general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust.

According to a press release issued after a meeting of the trustees held in Ayodhya, the Trust also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members.

As this happened, the opposition has launched a blistering attack on the BJP and RSS, levelling allegations of financial irregularities and embezzlement of funds against the temple authorities regarding donations collected for the Ram Temple.

Trust's Response and Ongoing Investigation

Alongside these leadership changes, the Trust has introduced new administrative protocols to tighten oversight, acting on the initial recommendations provided by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Ram Mandir Trust's meeting reviewed the alleged irregularities in donation counting, the subsequent investigation, media reports and interim administrative arrangements.

"Upon learning of irregularities, Trust officials gathered initial information and requested an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which subsequently formed a high-level SIT," the release said.

It said that as of March 31, the temple had received Rs 582 crore in offerings, of which Rs 391 crore had been utilised for operational expenses, while the remaining amount is held in bank accounts.

The Trust further stated that 2,126 physical offerings have been registered and are physically verified annually by an independent chartered accountant firm.

It added that silver offerings have been melted into bricks at the India Government Mint, with proper documentation and purity certificates maintained.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj addressed the recent developments concerning the trust, confirming the acceptance of resignations from high-ranking officials and providing an update on the ongoing SIT investigation into alleged thefts.

Speaking on the upcoming course of action and the investigation, Giri said, "We are meeting again on July 22nd. We anticipate that the SIT's final report will be available to us by that time; we are meeting on the 22nd to deliberate on that report and to appoint additional trustees. We wish to state unequivocally that theft is theft, and the SIT is currently investigating the matter; that is the administration's responsibility."

The SIT probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Amid the ongoing fiasco, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the responsiblity for any lapse lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who he said have kept the temple project under their control.

"The reality is that the Prime Minister's Office and the Sangh directly monitored and continue to monitor this temple project, keeping it firmly under their control; so, doesn't the responsibility lie with the Prime Minister? Doesn't it lie with Mohan Bhagwat?" Khera asserted.

He questioned the lack of accountability within the Trust's leadership and alleged that the project is being micro-managed by the Sangh to maintain its "grip" on the temple.

Congress Questions Treasurer's Role, Land Deals

Speaking on the role of the Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Khera said, "The Trust's Treasurer--the very person announcing the acceptance of these resignations. Does the Treasurer bear no responsibility? What kind of company, trust, or political party has a Treasurer whose signature isn't even obtained for anything? Why does the Sangh want to maintain its grip on the Ayodhya Temple Trust? After all, the person you appointed is Krishna Mohan, the Sangh's regional chief for Eastern Uttar Pradesh."

The Congress leader further raised serious allegations regarding financial mismanagement and land acquisition near the temple site.

"Land is being purchased; a plot worth 286 crore was bought. Fodder is being grown on it, a few kilometres away from the temple. Fodder for grazing cows is being cultivated on land worth 286 crore. We want to know: is there even a gaushala near the temple?" Khera asked.

AAP and SP Echo Demands for Action

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for "strict punishment" in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, calling the resignation of the Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra an attempt to save them.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra following a high-level meeting on Monday, Ram Temple Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said.

In an X post, Kejriwal wrote, "Hindus and Sanatanis don't need resignation; they deserve strict punishment. Don't try to save them by asking for their resignation."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman also launched a scathing attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over allegations of donation embezzlement, demanding that criminal proceedings be initiated against its General Secretary, Champat Rai.

Speaking on the alleged irregularities, the SP leader held the Trust's office-bearers "ultimately responsible" for the "theft" and accused them of a conspiracy to protect the guilty.

"The members of the Trust bear ultimate responsibility for the theft that occurred there; I feel they are deliberately diverting attention from the issue and conspiring to shield the culprits," Suman said.

Questioning the accountability of the Trust's leadership, he added, "The office-bearers and officials of the Trust were entirely responsible for its upkeep, its wealth, and the offerings received. Ultimately, Champat Rai falls into the category of the guilty, and criminal proceedings should be initiated against him."

Crucial Trust Meeting Details

Earlier today, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held in Ayodhya to deliberate on the fallout of alleged financial irregularities. and the embezzlement of temple offerings.

President of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, attended the meeting at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust via video conferencing.

According to sources, the meeting has been specifically convened to discuss the resignation offers made by the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra.

The move follows serious allegations regarding the misappropriation of donations and offerings made by devotees to the Ram Temple.

(ANI)