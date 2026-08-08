BJP's Ramkripal Yadav accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. He cited past protests under Congress rule and the Emergency, urging the state government to resolve the JPSC aspirants' grievances swiftly.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Hypocrisy'

BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of hypocrisy and political opportunism, arguing that nationwide student protests were held under the Congress party's regime in the past, followed by the Emergency.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav urged the Jharkhand government to resolve the aspirants' grievances swiftly, emphasising that the mounting discontent must be proactively addressed on the ground. "Students in Jharkhand are agitating; there is a sense of discontent. This agitation has been ongoing. The government there needs to take cognisance of the matter. It appears as though Rahul Gandhi is a great well-wisher of students, yet he never showed concern for them in the past," he said.

Further, the Bihar Minister took a jibe at the Congress party, saying that it has suddenly become "champions of student interests", adding it has ceased to exist as a significant force. He reiterated the resolution of issues being faced by the students. "It was under his party's government that nationwide student protests took place and the Emergency was imposed. Congress leaders must have forgotten all this; they ought to remember. Now they have become champions of student interests--well, 'better late than never,' though the country and the world understand the reality. The Congress party has ceased to exist as a significant force. They are constantly looking for opportunities and step in wherever they find a chance. The government in Jharkhand is running with Congress's support. Prioritise the students and resolve their issues," he said.

Background of the Jharkhand Protests

The remarks come amid protests which started in Jharkhand after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.

Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies. (ANI)