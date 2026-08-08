BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud backed the Delimitation Bill 2026, saying it's a constitutional need that will increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and benefit South India. He urged parties not to oppose it as the govt reaches out to the Opposition.

BJP Leader Backs Delimitation, Assures Benefits for South

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday backed the proposed Delimitation Bill 2026, stating that the measure will benefit South Indian states as the total number of seats is expected to rise from the existing 543 to around 850 with a proportional increase in seats, asserting that no state, including those in South India, will suffer politically as a result of this exercise.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader urged all political parties not to blindly oppose the bill, asserting that it fulfills an essential constitutional requirement for the country. "...The delimitation bill is a constitutional requirement that is long overdue. The number of seats may increase from the existing 543 to around 850, with a proportional increase in seats so that no state, including those in South India, is going to suffer. Rather, indirectly, it benefits South India. We welcome this, and I urge all political parties not to blindly oppose whatever the BJP government introduces. It is not about the BJP or other political parties. It is about the constitutional requirement that needs to be addressed," said Boora Narsaiah Goud.

Government Seeks Opposition Support

Meanwhile, the BJP government reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for support over the proposed Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is learnt to have sought the Congress' support for the proposed Delimitation Bill. Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have sought an all-party meeting and conveyed that he will also talk to INDIA bloc allies.

Government sources said they are engaging with the Congress as it is the principal Opposition party. The Centre has already held discussions with several political parties on the proposed Bill. The government's outreach has continued with key INDIA bloc parties including Samajwadi Party and NCP(SP), sources said.

They said DMK has sought certain assurances before taking a final stand.

Background of the Delimitation Bill

The Delimitation Bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies, expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats, and implement women's reservation. However, the bill was not passed as it failed to secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament. (ANI)